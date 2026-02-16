BJP Ready to Welcome Bhupen Bora: Dilip Saikia

Reacting to the resignation of senior Congress leader Bhupen Bora, AssamBJP presidentDilip Saikia on Monday said that if the former APCC chief chooses to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, he would be welcomed.

Speaking to Asomiya Pratidin, Saikia said Bora’s departure from the Congress indicates that he is likely to align with another political platform. “He has resigned from Congress, so naturally, he will join some political party. If he considers joining the BJP, he will certainly be warmly received,” Saikia stated.

However, the BJP state president clarified that he has no information about any formal induction programme scheduled for February 20, a date that has been widely discussed in political circles as Bora’s possible joining day. “As of now, I am not aware of any such joining programme,” Saikia added, dismissing speculation about a confirmed event.

Bora’s resignation has triggered intense political chatter across Assam, particularly with the 2026 Assembly elections on the horizon. The former Congress MLA and ex-president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee had earlier submitted his resignation to the party’s central leadership, fuelling speculation about his next move.