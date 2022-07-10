Guwahati: Man Attacks Family, Injures Them Over Dispute In Satgaon

In a sensational incident, a man injured several people with a machete in Guwahati’s Satgaon area at night on Saturday.

The incident took place at Taaltal near Satgaon in the city last night. The accused reportedly attacked his family members with a machete, injuring them in the process.

The accused has been identified as Dulu Das, who injured as many as five members of his family following a feud.

According to reports, a heated argument broke out following a dispute after which the accused hit out at his father, wife, mother-in-law and cousins with the sharp weapon, injuring them.