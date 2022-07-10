Guwahati: Man Attacks Family, Injures Them Over Dispute In Satgaon

In a sensational incident, a man injured several people with a machete in Guwahati’s Satgaon area at night on Saturday.
The incident took place at Taaltal near Satgaon in the city last night. The accused reportedly attacked his family members with a machete, injuring them in the process.
The accused has been identified as Dulu Das, who injured as many as five members of his family following a feud.
According to reports, a heated argument broke out following a dispute after which the accused hit out at his father, wife, mother-in-law and cousins with the sharp weapon, injuring them.
Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
They have been identified as Dinesh Das, Aniruddha Biswas, Sangeeta Das, Gobind Biswas and Gurudasi Biswas.
According to sources, one of the victims is in a serious condition.
It may be noted that soon after the incident, the accused was taken into custody by Satgaon police.