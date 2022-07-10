Assam: Police, ULFA-I Engage In Gunfight In Tinsukia

An encounter between police and cadres of the United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I) broke out in Assam’s Tinsukia at night on Saturday.

The incident took place at Pengeri, which is 50 kilometers from Tinsukia town and shares boundary with Arunachal Pradesh, in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district.

According to reports, militants of the proscribed ULFA-I snuck into the state through the jungles via Arunachal Pradesh from their bases in Myanmar.

Officials said that the gunfight lasted for about half-an-hour in the jungles of Pengeri.

An operation had been launched by the Tinsukia police in the region based on information of their movement.