Guwahati: Man Awarded 25 Yrs Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl

A Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court convicted a man and awarded 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The shocking incident had occurred in 2021 when the convict, identified as Sahidul Islam, had raped a seven-year-old minor girl, who was the daughter of his neighbours at the same residential complex where both lived on rent.

Islam was found guilty under section six of the POCSO Act in connection with the case numbered 536/2021 at the Chandmari Police Station in Guwahati.

Moreover, the court has directed Sahidul Islam to pay an amount of Rs 10,000 as compensation to the victim failing which, the convict will have his jail term extended by another three months.

Furthermore, the POCSO court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to compensate the victim with an amount of Rs 2 lakhs.

