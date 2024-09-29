Guwahati: Man Critical After Being Hit by Train in Chandmari

A tragic accident occurred near the Asomiya Pratidin office in Chandmari, where a man was severely injured after being struck by a train on Saturday.
The victim was identified as Shibu, who was reportedly hit by the train as it was heading towards Paltan Bazar.
Eyewitnesses expressed shock at the suddenness of the accident, highlighting the lack of immediate emergency services, including an ambulance, which raised further concern among bystanders.
Despite being informed promptly, the ambulance reportedly arrived too late, as the victim endured significant suffering before being transported from the scene.
This is a developing story.....