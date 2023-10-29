Train Accident in Andhra Pradesh Claims 6 Lives; Several Injured

In yet another major train accident, at least six persons died and several others were injured after two trains collided with each other in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.
According to information, the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train rammed the Visakhapatnam-Ragada train travelling on the same route. This resulted in the derailment of three coaches of the trains, reports said.
"There was a rear collision between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train. 3 coaches were involved in the accident and 10 were injured. Rescue operations are underway, Local administration and NDRF were informed for assistance and ambulances. Accident relief trains reached the site," the Divisional Railway Manager said.
Meanwhile, right after the mishap, relief teams reached the incident spot, sources said. Rescue operations are reportedly underway.
On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered to take immediate relief measures and to send as many ambulances as possible from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, the nearest districts of Vizianagaram, and to make all kinds of arrangements in nearby hospitals to provide good medical care. The Chief Minister has issued orders to coordinate other government departments including health, police and revenue to take quick-relief measures and ensure that the injured receive prompt medical services.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation, informed the PMO.
Taking to X, PMO wrote, “PM @narendramodi spoke to Railway Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. The Prime Minister extends condolences to the bereaved families and prays that the injured recover soon.”