Guwahati Man Critical After Being Stabbed Over Betel Nut!
A horrific incident unfolded at the Guwahati Club in the city, resulting in a knife attack over a trivial matter involving Betel nut, which left the victim hospitalised.
The altercation took place at the auto station within Guwahati Club, where a man named Majibul Rahman allegedly stabbed Babla, a regular patron known for frequently dining on credit at his shop.
According to eyewitnesses, Babla was a regular patron of Rahman's shop, often buying items on credit. During his latest visit today, he reportedly requested betel nut on credit, which sparked a heated argument that quickly escalated into a violent confrontation.
Babla was immediately rushed to the FRU in Dhirenpara for medical treatment, where his condition remains critical.
Meanwhile, Majibul Rahman has been apprehended by the Latasil police and is currently in custody as police investigate the incident.