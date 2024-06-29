Man Fatally Stabbed by Friend in North Guwahati's Amingaon

Tragedy struck in Amingaon Gauripur on Friday night when a youth, identified as Dhaneshwar Rai from Jalduba in Tamarhat, was fatally stabbed by his friend and co-worker, Sudhir Rai. Both Dhaneshwar Rai and Sudhir Rai had been long-time colleagues at the Sagar Steels company in Amingaon.