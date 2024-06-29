Guwahati News

Man Fatally Stabbed by Friend in North Guwahati's Amingaon

The incident occurred following a heated altercation between the two friends, leading Sudhir Rai to allegedly stab Dhaneshwar Rai with a dagger.
Tragedy struck in Amingaon Gauripur on Friday night when a youth, identified as Dhaneshwar Rai from Jalduba in Tamarhat, was fatally stabbed by his friend and co-worker, Sudhir Rai. Both Dhaneshwar Rai and Sudhir Rai had been long-time colleagues at the Sagar Steels company in Amingaon.

The incident occurred following a heated altercation between the two friends, leading Sudhir Rai to allegedly stab Dhaneshwar Rai with a dagger. The exact cause of the argument remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, relatives of the victim, Dhaneshwar Rai arrived at the scene following the tragic incident on Saturday. Other workers at the company managed to detain Sudhir Rai and subsequently handed him over to the police.

Dhaneshwar Rai, who was responsible for overseeing the youth in booth number 123 of the Jalduba Village Council Development Committee (VCDC) in Kokrajhar district, tragically lost his life in the altercation.

The police investigation into the incident is ongoing to ascertain the circumstances that led to this deadly confrontation.

