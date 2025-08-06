Guwahati Man Dies After Falling Into Well in Dakhingaon

In a tragic incident late Tuesday night, a 38-year-old man died after accidentally falling into a well at Dakhingaon in the Kahilipara area of Guwahati.

The deceased has been identified as Bikram Sonowal, a resident of Mathgharia. According to reports, Bikram had visited his in-laws’ residence at Dakhingaon when the mishap occurred.

The incident took place at around 11 PM near Seujpur Namghar Road. Before dinner, Bikram reportedly went near a well located on the premises. In a freak accident, he slipped and fell inside.

On being informed, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Bikram was eventually pulled out of the well in a critical condition and immediately shifted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Speaking to the media, one of Bikram’s close aides said, “We had consumed a little alcohol when the incident happened. I had gone to the toilet when he fell into the well. When my wife screamed, I grabbed a rope and threw it for him to hold, but he couldn’t catch it and drowned. I tried to save him, but he had fallen upside down, making it impossible. One of my brothers wanted to climb in, but I stopped him as it was too risky. I have no idea how exactly he fell. He had been married for only about five months.”

The tragic incident has left the family and locality in deep shock. Further investigation is underway.

