Assam: Man Burns Wife Alive in Drunken Rage, Arrested

In a chilling incident, a woman was allegedly burned alive by her own husband in Tezpur under Assam’s Sonitpur district on Tuesday night.

The victim, identified as Meghali Saikia, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. According to locals, the gruesome act was carried out by her husband, identified as Jayanta Saikia, reportedly in a drunken rage.

Sources informed that that Jayanta set Meghali on fire after a heated argument yesterday night. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe burn injuries, but doctors could not save her life.

Police have arrested the accused husband and have begun an investigation into the case. It has been revealed that this is not the first time Jayanta has been in trouble with the law, as he had been arrested earlier in a different case.

The brutal killing has sparked outrage among locals, who have now demanded strict punishment for the accused.

