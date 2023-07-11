Guwahati: Man Dies on Spot in Hit-and-Run Accident

In yet another tragic hit-and-run accident, one person lost his life after he was being hit by a speeding bike in Guwahati.
The deceased person has been identified as Subir Das.
The incident which occurred on July 4, unfortunately, went unreported. As per sources, the tragic accident occurred at around 2:12 pm on the ill-fated day.
As per visuals that were caught on CCTV cameras, Subir Das, who was on his bicycle, was about to cross the Service Road near the VIP Flyover in Borjhar. At the same moment, a speeding bike with the rider and a pillion on came from behind and hit Subir, killing him on the spot.
The bike rider has been identified as Navanit Das. The pillion rider has not been identified. The duo fled from the spot after the incident occurred. Their bike bears registration number AS01FD6405.
The reason the tragic accident occurred is overspeeding, which is clear from the CCTV footage. Apart from that, neither Navajit nor the pillion rider was with a helmet. This comes at a time when the Guwahati Police has made the wearing of a helmet mandatory for both the rider and pillion of a two-wheeler.
In regard to the incident, a case was registered at the Azara Police Station on July 6. However, the accused have not been arrested so far. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the duo.