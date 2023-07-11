Guwahati: Man Dies on Spot in Hit-and-Run Accident

The bike rider has been identified as Navanit Das. The pillion rider has not been identified. The duo fled from the spot after the incident occurred. Their bike bears registration number AS01FD6405.

The reason the tragic accident occurred is overspeeding, which is clear from the CCTV footage. Apart from that, neither Navajit nor the pillion rider was with a helmet. This comes at a time when the Guwahati Police has made the wearing of a helmet mandatory for both the rider and pillion of a two-wheeler.

In regard to the incident, a case was registered at the Azara Police Station on July 6. However, the accused have not been arrested so far. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the duo.