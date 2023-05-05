Retired Forest Official Killed In Hit-and-Run Accident In Assam's Sivasagar

According to information, Saikia was hit by a speeding Bolero vehicle near Mothiasiga Gohain village, killing him on the spot.

The vehicle reportedly sped off after colliding with the man in high speed, which resulted in the latter’s death, sources informed.

Meanwhile, authorities have been informed of the incident.

Earlier on Wednesday night, a school headmaster was tragically killed in a road accident that occurred at Doom Dooma under Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The deceased, identified as Pankaj Bhattacharya, was the headmaster of Budlabeta Tea Garden Primary School.

Sources said that Bhattacharya was on his way towards his residence from a wedding party when he lost control of his scooter and rammed into a big pile of sand that was kept for the renovation of a nearby drain.

Due to the impact, he was flung off his scooter and died on the spot, sources informed.

Local police later reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Notably, Bhattacharya was an active member of the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha and was involved in various social activities.