Guwahati Man Duped of Rs 3.3 Lakh in Online Scam

One after another, online scams are surfacing in the state, with another incident recently reported from Guwahati where an individual was allegedly defrauded.
Junmani Kalita from Zoo Road has become the latest victim of an online fraud scheme, investing a substantial sum of Rs 3,30,000 in a dubious app called QNET.
Promised a return of Rs 5 crore over five years for an investment of Rs 3.5 lakh, the victim was lured by the enticing offers after taking suggestions from his friend Bikash Barman.
Upon realizing the deception shortly after the investment, the victim is now preparing to file a case against Barman.
The incident highlights a recurring issue of online scams affecting residents in the city.