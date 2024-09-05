Assam Police Officer Arrested in Connection with Online Trading Scam

A police officer serving at the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) has been arrested for his alleged involvement in an online trading scam, sources said on Thursday.
As per sources, the arrested officer has been identified as Suruj Deka.
Reportedly, Suruj Deka was arrested based on the confession of prime accused, Anjan Supriyam in the case. Deka is currently being interrogated by the officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
Further investigations into the matter are underway.