Guwahati: Man Dupes 100 People, Secures Loans From SBI In Their Name

Multiple State Bank of India (SBI) branches in Guwahati have come under the scanner after issuing loans in the name of customers without their knowledge. The financial scam that came to the fore on Wednesday was orchestrated by an individual who has been identified.
According to the details, the scam was masterminded by Manoj Basfor, an individual who managed to take loans in the name of about 100 people from several SBI branches across Guwahati.
The accused reportedly accumulated the documents required to apply for loans from the consumers of the bank whom he duped. He then proceeded to apply for loans on their behalf.
However, he applied for loan amounts far more than required by the applicants which were then approved by the bank causing the applicants to find themselves in a state of fix.
According to the information received, the accused Basfor applied for loans of amounts ranging from Rs 10 lakhs to Rs 15 lakhs, out of which he only gave the victims Rs 50,000 keeping the rest of the money for himself.
The 100 victims who were duped by the accused were residents of the Railway Colony in the Uzan Bazar locality of Guwahati. After the bank sent notices regarding the same to the customers, they were shocked and confused about what had happened.
After assessing the situation that they were possibly duped, the victims approached the Latasil Police in Guwahati to register a complaint against the accused.
Based on the complaint, the police have initiated a probe and more details are now awaited.