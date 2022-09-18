Guwahati: Man Falls Into Well Trying To Retrieve Phone, Dies

In a tragic incident, a person in Guwahati died after falling in a well, officials informed on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident took place at by-lane number 1 in New Guwahati near the Ganesh temple.

The person had reportedly dropped his mobile phone into the well. As he tried to retrieve it, he fell into the well, officials said.

The deceased person was identified as Bapdhan Das.

Meanwhile, a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot and have initiated an operation to recover the body of the deceased.