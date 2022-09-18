3 Assam Boxers To Represent India At Asian Senior Boxing Championship

In a welcome news, as many as three boxers from Assam were selected to represent India at the Asian Senior Men's and Women's Boxing Championship on Saturday.

The three Assam boxers who will be representing the nation in the upcoming championship are Lovlina Borgohain, Ankushita Boro and Shiva Thapa.

The selection process was held at Patiala in Punjab yesterday.

Olympic medalist and star boxer Lovlina Borgohain who bowed out of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at the Quarter-finals stage without a medal, will have the spotlight on her.

Meanwhile, Shiva Thapa also had a disappointing outing at CWG 22 bowing out early.