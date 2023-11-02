Guwahati News

Guwahati: Man Found Dead at Sonapur; Locals Suspect Hit-and-Run

Locals suspect that the man was a victim of a hit-and-run accident that could have occurred on Wednesday night.
Guwahati: Man Found Dead at Sonapur; Locals Suspect Hit-and-Run
Guwahati: Man Found Dead at Sonapur; Locals Suspect Hit-and-RunRepresentative Image
Pratidin Time

The lifeless body of a man was discovered at Patharkhuchi in Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati city. 

Locals suspect that the man was a victim of a hit-and-run accident that transpired on Wednesday night. 

The deceased has been identified as one Anand Mili, a resident of 13th Mile area. Sources said that Anand was an employee of a factory in the area where he was found dead. 

Following the discovery, local police reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem. 

The exact cause of his death is yet to be established.

Guwahati: Man Found Dead at Sonapur; Locals Suspect Hit-and-Run
Sip, Savor, and Celebrate: Assam's 3rd Folk Tea Festival Unveils a Brew-tiful Bicentennial Extravaganza
Assam police
Crime

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/guwahati-man-found-dead-at-sonapur-locals-suspect-hit-and-run
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com