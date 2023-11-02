Guwahati: Man Found Dead at Sonapur; Locals Suspect Hit-and-Run

The lifeless body of a man was discovered at Patharkhuchi in Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
Locals suspect that the man was a victim of a hit-and-run accident that transpired on Wednesday night.
The deceased has been identified as one Anand Mili, a resident of 13th Mile area. Sources said that Anand was an employee of a factory in the area where he was found dead.
Following the discovery, local police reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.
The exact cause of his death is yet to be established.