Sip, Savor, and Celebrate: Assam's 3rd Folk Tea Festival Unveils a Brew-tiful Bicentennial Extravaganza!

The stage is set for an enchanting journey into the heart of Assam's tea culture as the 3rd Folk Tea Festival takes center stage, celebrating two centuries of Assam Tea.
Nestled amidst the serene beauty of the Hatipoti Small Tea Garden, this festival promises an extraordinary experience from November 24 to 26, with the star-studded inauguration led by the celebrated singer, Joi Barua.
But what makes this festival truly exceptional is the unveiling of a pioneering pictorial exhibition. For the first time ever within a tea garden in Assam, this exhibition will transport you through time, revealing the rich history and heritage of tea production that's deeply ingrained in Assam's culture.
What's more, this remarkable event is a testament to collaboration, with local entrepreneurs from the tea, farming, and education sectors, along with the active participation of the local village community, bringing it to life. Over three days, it offers a diverse range of captivating programs designed to engage, entertain, and educate visitors of all ages.
The 3rd Folk Tea Festival has garnered support from ATDC, Tea Board of India, and India Tourism, all in a bid to showcase tea as an essential component of rural tourism.
Pictorial Exhibition: Immerse yourself in the history and heritage of Assam tea with this captivating exhibition that pays tribute to the bicentenary of Assam Tea.
Art & Craft Exhibition: Witness the artistic brilliance of students from the Government College of Arts & Craft, Guwahati, as they showcase their creative talents.
Stargazing and Space Exploration: Peer into the cosmos with accomplished astrophysicists from Guwahati who will set up telescopes within the tea garden, inviting you to explore the mysteries of the universe.
Documentary Screening: "Camellia," a documentary by the renowned filmmaker Samujjal Kashyap, offers a close-up look at Assam tea's incredible journey.
Tea-Making Demonstration: Join food expert Atul Lahkar as he unveils the lost art of tea-making, providing an intimate understanding of the tea production process.
Musical Extravaganza: Be serenaded by renowned artists, including Rupam Bhuyan, Orghodeep, and a four-member group of Bauls from Shantiniketan, who will grace the festival with captivating musical performances.
Folk Music Evolution: Dr. Hirak Jyoti Sharma will take you on a mesmerizing journey through the centuries, exploring the evolution of folk music in Assam.
Bhaona & Jhumur: Let local villagers enchant you with Bhaona performances and Jhumur dances on separate nights of the festival.
Adventure and Camping: For nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers, camping experiences will connect you with the natural beauty of the tea garden.
Car Rally: An exciting car rally through the Arunachal foothills, passing by Sijusa and Pratapgarh tea estates, promises a unique historical perspective, including a visit to the cemetery of Robert Bruce, the discoverer of tea. Keep in mind that the car rally's approval is subject to confirmation by the district authority due to border disputes in the region.
Choose between two booking fee options for festival entry – one for campers and another for non-campers. Special entry fees are available for locals, and local villagers and students participating in the "Star Party" program can join the fun for free.
This festival is poised to attract visitors from far and wide, uniting the community in a celebration of culture, adventure, and the legacy of Assam tea. Get ready to be part of this grand event and experience the enchantment of Pabhoi Tea Garden.
For more information, ticket bookings, and updates,visit their official festival website: www.folktea.in
Media Contacts:
Bhaskar Bora (Phone: 9864790020)
Debabrta Medhi (Phone: 9435040998)