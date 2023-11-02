Sip, Savor, and Celebrate: Assam's 3rd Folk Tea Festival Unveils a Brew-tiful Bicentennial Extravaganza!

The 3rd Folk Tea Festival has garnered support from ATDC, Tea Board of India, and India Tourism, all in a bid to showcase tea as an essential component of rural tourism.

Pictorial Exhibition: Immerse yourself in the history and heritage of Assam tea with this captivating exhibition that pays tribute to the bicentenary of Assam Tea.

Art & Craft Exhibition: Witness the artistic brilliance of students from the Government College of Arts & Craft, Guwahati, as they showcase their creative talents.

Stargazing and Space Exploration: Peer into the cosmos with accomplished astrophysicists from Guwahati who will set up telescopes within the tea garden, inviting you to explore the mysteries of the universe.

Documentary Screening: "Camellia," a documentary by the renowned filmmaker Samujjal Kashyap, offers a close-up look at Assam tea's incredible journey.

Tea-Making Demonstration: Join food expert Atul Lahkar as he unveils the lost art of tea-making, providing an intimate understanding of the tea production process.

Musical Extravaganza: Be serenaded by renowned artists, including Rupam Bhuyan, Orghodeep, and a four-member group of Bauls from Shantiniketan, who will grace the festival with captivating musical performances.

Folk Music Evolution: Dr. Hirak Jyoti Sharma will take you on a mesmerizing journey through the centuries, exploring the evolution of folk music in Assam.

Bhaona & Jhumur: Let local villagers enchant you with Bhaona performances and Jhumur dances on separate nights of the festival.

Adventure and Camping: For nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers, camping experiences will connect you with the natural beauty of the tea garden.