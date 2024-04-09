Guwahati: Man Found Dead on Brahmaputra Bank in Maligaon

In a distressing incident, the lifeless body of a young man was discovered on the banks of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati's Maligaon on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Ajay Baruah.
The harrowing incident unfolded at 9 pm on Monday night when two acquaintances lured Ajay away, leading to his tragic fate. His family later found his lifeless form the following day, leaving them in anguish and seeking answers.
As per reports, two individuals, namely Lulu Babu and Sono, are implicated in the unfolding tragedy. Allegations from the deceased's family point towards their involvement in Ajay's murder.
While Sono was apprehended by the police, the search for Lulu Babu remains ongoing. Moreover, suspicions loom over the duo's potential ties to drug trafficking activities, casting a shadow of nefarious dealings over the entire ordeal.