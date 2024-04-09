Karimganj

Newborn's Body Found Abandoned in Assam's Karimganj

Heartbreaking Discovery Sparks Outrage and Grief; Karimganj Police Probe Abandonment of Newborn Girl
In a deeply distressing incident, the lifeless body of a newborn was discovered near the Khalopar area close to the Kaliganj Basic Training Centre in Karimganj district on Tuesday.

Local residents made the harrowing find under a banyan tree along the roadside, wrapped in a red cloth.

Initial suspicions suggest that the infant, identified as a girl child, was abandoned at the roadside, prompting locals to alert police at the Kaliganj police station.

Responding swiftly, a police team arrived at the scene and retrieved the body.

Speculation is rife that the tragic incident may be linked to an illicit relationship, resulting in the abandonment of the newborn.

The body has been transferred to Karimganj Civil Hospital for a postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.

The recovery of the deceased newborn has created a furore in the Kaliganj area.

