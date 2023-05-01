Guwahati: Man Gets Electrocuted While Boring Tube Well

Sources said he came in contact with a high-powered live wire while being involved in the boring process. He sustained severe burn injuries on one side of his body.

Soon after, he was rushed and admitted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition.

The incident was reported from Srimantapur locality of the region.

Earlier today, an employee of the electricity board was electrocuted to death while fixing an electrical wiring issue at Borkhola in Assam’s Cachar district.

Reportedly, the worker identified as Bikram Das arrived at Borkhola area from Udarbond sub-division to fix an electricity issue on Sunday evening. The tragedy occurred when Bikram climbed up the electric post.

As per sources, the sub-centre suddenly turned on the electricity connection while Bikram was still working on the issue. As a result of this, Bikram fell on the ground and died on the spot. Meanwhile, the locals immediately rushed him to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH). However, the doctors at the hospital declared him dead.

The locals have alleged that the employee’s death occurred due to the negligence of the part of the electricity board. Bikram was a resident of Rampur in Borkhola. The locals have appealed the authorities to grant financial assistance to the family of the deceased.