School Dropout Rate In Assam Above National Average, Reveals Data

Meanwhile, at the primary level, the dropout rate in Assam 10.1, which is the highest in the country, as compared to 3.5 in the national average in 2017–18, 3.1 as compared to 4.5 national average in 2018–19, 4.3 as compared to 1.5 in the national average in 2019–20, 3.3 as compared to 0.8 in the national average in 2020–21, and 6 as compared to 1.5 in the national average in 2021–22.