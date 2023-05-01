School Dropout Rate In Assam Above National Average, Reveals Data

The school dropout rate in Assam is much higher than the national average, both at primary and secondary levels, reveals recent data.
This was uncovered after a report by the ministry of education (department of school education and literacy) on February this year.
The report said that the school dropout rate in Assam between 2017-18 and 2021-22, was higher than the national average in secondary levels.
The school dropout rate at secondary level in Assam was 33.7 in 2017-18 as compared to the national average of 18.9.
The school dropout rates at the secondary level in Assam in the next four years were: 31.5 as compared to the national average of 17.9 in 2018–19, 32.3 as compared to the national average of 16.1 in 2019–20, 30.3 as compared to the national average of 14 in 2020–21, and 20.3 as compared to the national average of 12.6 in 2021–22.
Meanwhile, at the primary level, the dropout rate in Assam 10.1, which is the highest in the country, as compared to 3.5 in the national average in 2017–18, 3.1 as compared to 4.5 national average in 2018–19, 4.3 as compared to 1.5 in the national average in 2019–20, 3.3 as compared to 0.8 in the national average in 2020–21, and 6 as compared to 1.5 in the national average in 2021–22.