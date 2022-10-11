Guwahati: Man Held for Looting Maharashtra Cop

One person has been arrested in Hajo in Assam’s Guwahati for allegedly looting a police officer of Maharashtra.

The man was arrested after massive search operations carried out by the Bhangagarh Police at Hajo on Monday night.

The arrested person has been identified as Rehmat Ali. He was arrested from Hajo’s Dehorkuriha.

As per reports, Ali had looted a police officer of Maharashtra on October 7 (Friday) in Guwahati.

One mobile phone has been recovered from Ali’s possession.

According to sources, another person associated with the incident has also been arrested from Guwahati’s Dhirenpara.

The duo is currently under interrogation by the Bhangagarh Police.