Assam: Heroin Worth Rs 40 Crore Seized In Karimganj

The heroin was being smuggled from Mizoram in a cement laden truck before being intercepted at Karimganj.
In a major haul, security forces seized a huge amount of heroin in Assam’s Karimganj district on Monday night.

One person was arrested in connection to it.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Karimganj police jointly seized the illicit drugs that were packed in a total of 746 containers weighing a total of 9 kilograms.

The heroin was being smuggled from Mizoram in a cement laden truck before being intercepted at Karimganj.

The estimated market value of the heroin is said to be Rs 40 crores.

Further investigation is underway.

