STF Raid in Guwahati Uncovers Counterfeit Currency Operation; One Apprehended

In a significant crackdown on counterfeit currency operations, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam conducted a raid at Puberun Path under the jurisdiction of Hatigaon Police Station today, May 16, 2024.

The operation resulted in the apprehension of Md. Shazarul Islam, aged 30, son of the late Abdur Rahman, hailing from Daulatpur village, Bihpuria Police Station, Lakhimpur district, Assam.