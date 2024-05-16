STF Raid in Guwahati Uncovers Counterfeit Currency Operation; One Apprehended

In a significant crackdown on counterfeit currency operations, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam conducted a raid at Puberun Path under the jurisdiction of Hatigaon Police Station today, May 16, 2024.
The operation resulted in the apprehension of Md. Shazarul Islam, aged 30, son of the late Abdur Rahman, hailing from Daulatpur village, Bihpuria Police Station, Lakhimpur district, Assam.
During the raid, STF Assam officials seized a substantial amount of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) amounting to Rs. 1,85,500, comprising 371 notes of Rs. 500 denomination. Additionally, two mobile phones, Rs. 65 in cash, and two ATM cards were confiscated from the premises.
The apprehended individual, Md. Shazarul Islam, is suspected of involvement in the circulation of counterfeit currency within the region. The STF's operation underscores the continued efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat the proliferation of fake currency and maintain the integrity of the nation's monetary system.
Md. Shazarul Islam is currently in police custody pending further investigation into the matter.