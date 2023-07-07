Guwahati: Man Held With Large Amount of Fake Notes Near ISBT

Acting on intelligence inputs developed by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF), an operation was conducted on Wednesday by a team of STF of Assam police in Guwahati where a person identified as Md Sahanoor Islam (28) was nabbed near ISBT bypass for his involvement in illegal activities relating to FICN.

"Further, after spot interrogation, a search operation was made at the house of the accused person located at Ahom Gaon, Guwahati from where bundles of photo stated Indian currency notes of 500 denominations and bundles of blank white papers of size and shape of Indian currency notes of 500 denominations were recovered," said a press statement of Assam police.