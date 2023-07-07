Assam: Husband, Wife Killed In Major Accident In Goalpara

A major road accident took place at the Agia village in the Goalpara district of Assam in which a couple was killed on the spot, reports emerged on Friday.
As per initial reports, a husband and his wife were amongst those killed in the accident as a four-wheeler collided head-on with an oncoming truck which was carrying cylinders on national highway – 17 near Agia village in Goalpara.
Meanwhile, three other people were also grievously injured in the resulting accident, officials informed. Those injured were immediately rushed to the Goalpara Civil Hospital.
The deceased husband was identified as Pabitra Poddar, while the identity of the woman was not immediately ascertained.
A mishap occurred at Deopahar in Assam’s Numaligarh on July 2 involving the convoy of Minister Atul Bora.
The incident took place on National Highway 39, as the convoy was en route from Golaghat to Bokakhat.
A collision transpired with a vehicle approaching from the opposite direction, resulting in a minor accident.
Fortunately, both drivers sustained only minor injuries in the collision.