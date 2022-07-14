Guwahati: Man Jumps Into Brahmaputra from Saraighat Bridge

In yet another incident, a man jumped into the River Brahmaputra from old Saraighat Bridge on Thursday. According to initial reports, the man came in a scooty and parked the vehicle in the middle of the bridge and jumped into the river.

However, the identification of the man is yet to be ascertained.

It may be mentioned that on Wednesday a temporary employee of District Sessions Judge in Goalpara committed suicide. The employee identified as Lohit Das committed suicide due to the alleged harassment in the office, as per a suicide note that he wrote.

According to reports, Lohit Das jumped into River Brahmaputra.

Notably, the suicide cases in the state are rising at an alarming rate.

A total of 3095 people suicide cases recorded in 2021. The chief minister earlier this year while stated about the suicide cases said that the number of cases decreased in Assam as compared to the tally in the year 2020.

The CM while mentioning about the suicide cases in Assam in 2020 said that a total of 3243 suicide cases were recorded from the state in 2020.

