Guwahati: Man Killed After Being Run Over by Truck in Bamunimaidam

A horrific road accident occurred at BG Yard in Guwahati's Bamunimaidam on Sunday, claiming the life of an unidentified man, sources said.

Reportedly, a truck bearing registration number AS 01 QC 6651 was reversing inside the yard when the victim accidentally came under its wheels. The truck ran over the man’s head, killing him on the spot, sources added.

Eyewitnesses said that the driver of the truck fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Upon being alerted by locals, personnel from the Railway Police arrived at the spot. The body was recovered and sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination.

So far, the identity of the deceased has not been ascertained. However, truck drivers and workers in the area suspect that the victim might have been either the driver or the conductor of the truck involved in the accident.

