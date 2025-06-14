Young Man Dies After Falling Into Well in Guwahati’s Rajgarh

A young man has died after reportedly falling into a well in the Guwahati’s Rajgarh on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Rupam Koch.

According to sources, Rupam was visually impaired and had been suffering from depression for a long time. He had lost both his parents and was living alone.

Police arrived at the scene soon after the incident was reported. The body was recovered from the well and sent to the morgue for post-mortem examination.

While the exact circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation, preliminary suspicions point towards suicide.

Further investigation is on.

