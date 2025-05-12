Guwahati: Man Killed in Garchuk Over Alleged Love Triangle; Accused Arrested

In a swift breakthrough, Garchuk Police solved a murder case within just three hours of the crime being reported. The incident occurred around 4:00 PM on Monday in the basement of Silver Arcade Marketing Complex, Garchuk.

Upon receiving information about an assault, a police team led by the Officer-in-Charge of Garchuk PS rushed to the scene. The injured person, identified as 26-year-old Mriganka Barman from Japarkuchi, Nalbari, was immediately shifted to Excel Care Hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had been staying at Hotel High City Inn with a woman, and the motive behind the murder appears to be a love triangle involving the victim, the accused, and the woman.

Based on CCTV footage and technical surveillance, police tracked and arrested the accused within hours. The accused has been identified as Jan Mohammad Ali, also known as Raju Ali (31), a resident of Dampur under Hajo PS.

According to police, the victim was stabbed with a knife and assaulted with a lathi—both of which have been recovered and seized. Fingerprint and forensic experts examined the crime scene, and further legal procedures are underway.

The rapid resolution of the case stands as a testament to the efficiency and prompt action of Garchuk Police Station.

