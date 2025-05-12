Man Succumbs After Mysterious Stabbing Outside Hotel in Guwahati’s Garchuk

Tension gripped Guwahati’s Garchuk area on Sunday after a man was found critically injured in a stabbing incident in the parking lot of the Silver Arcade building—he later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The deceased, identified as Mriganka Barman from Nalbari, had checked into Room 209 of the Hi City Inn hotel located within the building around 1 PM. He was accompanied by a young woman from Sualkuchi. According to sources, the two spent nearly three hours together in the hotel.

Following their checkout, an argument reportedly broke out between the two in the parking area. Moments later, Barman was discovered lying in a pool of blood, bearing multiple stab wounds. Garchuk Police, who reached the spot swiftly, recovered a sharp weapon believed to be used in the attack.

While the police have confirmed that Barman was stabbed, it remains unclear who carried out the assault. No eyewitness has directly identified the attacker, and the motive behind the attack is still under investigation. CCTV footage from the premises is being reviewed.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition but was declared dead soon after arrival.

Garchuk Police are continuing their probe and have not ruled out any possibility, including a personal dispute or planned attack.

