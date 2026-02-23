Guwahati: Man Killed In Late-Night Dumper Accident In Panikhaiti

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a young man in Guwahati's Panikhaiti on the outskirts of Guwahati at night, after he was allegedly struck by a speeding dumper.

According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Vasudev Namasudra, a resident near Panikhaiti Kali Temple. Namasudra, who worked as a carpenter, was returning home from work when the speeding dumper hit him with great force. He died on the spot due to the impact.

Eyewitnesses said the dumper fled the scene immediately after the accident, leaving the victim lying on the road. The incident sparked anger among residents, who rushed to the spot soon after.

As per sources, Police personnel later arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and sent it for postmortem examination. A late-night search operation was launched to trace the vehicle involved in the accident. However, at the time of filing this report, the dumper truck remained untraced.

According to sources, residents alleged that the vehicle was carrying soil from the nearby Silsako area and was moving at an excessive speed. Residents further claimed that heavy dumpers frequently ply along the Narengi–Chandrapur highway during the night, often overloaded with mud.

Anger escalated as residents accused certain personnel of the Pragjyotishpur traffic branch of failing to regulate heavy vehicle movement in the area. Some residents alleged that instead of enforcing traffic rules and monitoring speed limits, authorities have not taken adequate steps to prevent reckless driving by heavy vehicles.

Residents demanded strict enforcement of traffic regulations, especially during night hours, to prevent such fatal accidents in the future. They also called for immediate action to identify and arrest the driver responsible for the hit-and-run.