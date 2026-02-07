Guwahati: One Killed, Another Injured as Dumper Hits Bike in Jalukbari

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a road accident that occurred late Friday night in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area.

The incident took place near Radisson Blu Hotel, where a high-speed dumper truck allegedly collided with a two-wheeler. The rider of the motorcycle died on the spot, while the pillion rider sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for medical treatment.

The identities of the victims are yet to be established.

Police identified the dumper involved in the accident as bearing registration number AS01HC5397. The vehicle has since been seized by Jalukbari Traffic Police.

