Guwahati: Man Kills Married Lover; Batters Her Husband, 2 Kids

An alleged case of adultery has led to the tragic death of a married woman by the hands of her lover at Boragaon on the outskirts of Guwahati city, leaving the community in a state of disbelief.
According to reports, the accused individual, identified as Niranjan Gohain, had been in an illicit relationship with the victim woman for a long time and on Sunday night, things took a turn for the worst, as Niranjan barged into the latter’s house and attacked her husband and two children with a sharp iron rod.
When the victim woman, identified as Rita Das, attempted to rescue her family, Niranjan fatally stabbed and battered her, resulting in her death. The husband and the two kids sustained serious injuries during the ordeal.
Sources said the Niranjan had also killed their pet dog before entering the house to commit the unthinkable. He later took his own life.
The injured husband has been identified as Abani Das (34), and his two children Mausam Das (13) and Saurav Das (8).
Following the incident, the trio was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for medical attention. GMCH Superintendent Dr. Abhijit Sarma informed that all three of them are stable and are currently under observation.
It is learned Rita had been married for 13 years and at one point, met Niranjan and both established an extra-marital affair. Rita also eloped with Niranjan in one instance, only to return home after a few days.
City police have been informed and an investigation into the incident has been initiated.