Assam Resort Manager Held for Possessing Deer Meat in Sonitpur’s Nameri

The sleuths of the Nameri Wildlife Range apprehended the manager of a Private Eco Resort along with deer meat near the Hatigate locality of Potasali in Sonitpur district on Sunday.
Based on secret information, the forest personnel first intercepted a motorcycle carrying deer meat and detained the manager of the said Eco Resort.
The arrested person has been identified as Joy Kumar.
The operation was carried out under the aegis of Forest Ranger of the Nameri Wildlife Range.
The forest personnel then conducted a big drive at the resort, recovering one kg of deer flesh, a deer skull, and two horns from the kitchen. It also recovered a number of mobile phones from the scene.
The Nameri Wildlife Range continues its probe into the incident.
Meanwhile, according to a trustworthy source, one more individual (Cook at the resort) has been detained in the case; however, his identity has not been revealed for security reasons.
It is to be noted that a section of women at the Nameri had been hunting animals and conducting a profitable business in the area for a few years, but no substantial evidence supporting the charges has been found.