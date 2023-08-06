Guwahati: Man Kills Younger Brother By Smashing Head With Stone

A shocking case of fratricide has come to light in Guwahati, where a man allegedly killed his younger brother with a stone over a monetary issue.
According to sources, the incident took place on Sunday in the Mathgharia area.
The deceased has been identified as Sunil Roy, 28.
The accused is his elder brother, Hiralal Roy.
According to the police, the two brothers had a heated argument over some money transaction. In a fit of rage, Hiralal attacked Sunil with a stone and hit him on his head repeatedly. Sunil suffered severe injuries and bled profusely.
The family members and the neighbors rushed Sunil to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). However, the doctors declared him brought dead after conducting a medical examination. The police were informed about the alleged murder and reached the hospital to take the body for post-mortem.
Meanwhile, the Noonmati police have launched a manhunt for Hiralal, who fled from the spot after committing the crime. The police have registered a case and are trying to trace his whereabouts. The police have also collected evidence from the scene of the crime and recorded the statements of the witnesses.