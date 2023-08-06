Assam: BJP Leader’s Body Found in Tihu; Murder Suspected

The body of a missing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was found on the banks of Mora Pagladia River in Assam’s Tihu on Sunday.
The Wagon R vehicle of the leader identified as Kandarpa Barman was found abandoned on the banks of the river on Saturday. The body was found on the other side of the river, about a kilometre away from where the vehicle was found.
The police suspect that he was murdered and his body was thrown near the river.
According to sources, Barman had injury marks on his neck. The police have sent the body for post-mortem and are awaiting the report.
The police have also launched a search operation to ascertain the motive behind the suspected killing.