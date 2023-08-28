Guwahati: Man Loses Limb After Being Run Over By Dumper Truck In Maligaon

A scooty rider had his right leg severed after being run over by a speeding dumper truck in Guwahati’s Maligaon area on Monday afternoon.
The injured individual has been identified as one Fakaruddin Islam, a resident of Chaygaon locality in the city.
Islam was riding his scooter towards Bharalumukh side when a speeding dumper collided with him following which his right leg got pinned underneath the rear wheel of the truck and unfortunately got cut off.
The brutality of the incident has left bystanders in shock. Local police were informed soon after who reached the scene and sent the injured person to a nearby hospital.
A massive traffic jam also ensued following the harrowing mishap.
Earlier in the day, a dumper truck was involved in an accident in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh area in which two shops were razed to the ground.
The incident was reported from Rupnagar locality in the region on Sunday night.
Sources informed that the driver of the dumper truck was in an inebriated condition and lost control as a result, ramming straight into two shops that were in the vicinity.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the mishap, however, the two shops were completely razed to the ground, and the goods - destroyed.
Bhangagarh police later reached the scene soon after and seized the dumper truck. The driver was also taken into custody.