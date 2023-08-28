Man Went on Rampage inside Nam Ghar in Assam’s Raha, Vandalized Property

A notorious man went on the rampage and vandalized a 'Nam Ghar' (Prayer House) at Raha in Assam’s Nagaon district, claiming ownership of the property on Monday morning.
As per initial information received from the locals, the person identified as Baikuntha Hazarika son of Sidheswar Hazarika barged inside the ‘Nam Ghar’ at around 6.30 am this morning and created a ruckus inside the prayer house.
It is also learnt that Baikhunta has been involved in threatening the ‘Nam Ghar’ committee members, of late, claiming ownership over the property as his forefather had apparently donated the land for the Nam Ghar in the year 1980. Thus, claiming his rights, the said individual had created the commotion this morning, alleged by the locals.
Speaking to the media, one of the committee members of the Nam Ghar said, “As per the land settlement agreements, the land is reserved in the name of the prayer house. We have already coordinated with the circle officer of the area and the matter is being reviewed. The Sub-Deputy Collector (SDC) madam has also intervened into the case and has appraised both parties to get into a settlement by January next year, however, the impatient Baikuntha vandalized the Nam Ghar despite an assurance from the circle office, such kind of behavior and activity is strongly condemnable.”
Baikuntha Hazarika is currently at large, as informed by sources.
Meanwhile, the committee members have urged the Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika who had contested the 2011 elections from Raha constituency to take strict action against the culprit.
A case been registered in connection to the matter at Raha Police Station.