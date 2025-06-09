Guwahati: Man Found Burnt to Death in Mysterious House Fire at Beltola

A middle-aged man was found completely charred inside his home under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati’s Beltola area on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Naresh Chahani. According to sources, he reportedly died in his sleep during the night after a fire broke out inside the house. The exact cause of the fire and how Chahani was burnt to death remain unclear.

It is reported that Chahani had been working as a night watchman in the Basistha Chariali area for several years.

Basistha Police reached the scene shortly after the incident and recovered the charred body. An investigation is currently underway.

