Guwahati Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Jail for Sexually Abusing 3 Year old Girl

In yet another remarkable achievement, the Special Court (POCSO) Kamrup (Metropolitan) convicted one Naren Deka from Guwahati in connection with a sexual assault case and sentenced him to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.
The accused was earlier arrested for sexually abusing a three-year-old girl under Fatasil-Ambari Police Station Case No. 239/2022, in accordance with Section 376(2)(f)(i) IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.
The case was registered on November 9, 2022 and after completion of investigation the Charge Sheet was submitted to the Special Court on November 29, 2022.
The investigating officer of the case was sub-inspector Ritupon Gogoi, second officer of Fatasil-Ambari PS (now promoted to the rank of Inspector).
Meanwhile, taking to the X platform, the Guwahati Police informed that the accused is most likely to get simple imprisonment for another 3 months in default of payment of fine.
Earlier, the Special Court (POCSO), Kamrup (Metro) on Friday convicted a private tutor of Sankardev Housing Society in Guwahati’s Jalukbari under Kamrup Metro District in a sexual abuse case and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of upto Rs 20,000 on him.
The incident was reported on October 8, 2018 and after completion of investigation the charge sheet was submitted to the court.
"The accused identified as Manish Sikdar, son of Manmohan Sikdar will have to undergo Simple Imprisonment for another three months in case of default in paying the fine in connection with Jalukbari PS Case No. 1387/2018 under Section 6 of POCSO Act," tweeted Guwahati police on X platform.
The investigation of the case was carried by WSI Nilima Boro of Jalukbari PS (presently posted in SB, Kahilipara).
The FIR was lodged by UTSAH, an NGO working in the field of child rights.
The victim was a minor boy of 12 years old and the perpetrator of the sexual abuse was victim’s tutor, the Guwahati police informed further.