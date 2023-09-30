Guwahati: Private Tutor Gets 10-Year Jail Term for Sexually Abusing Minor Boy

Around five years later, the Special Court (POCSO), Kamrup (Metro) on Friday convicted a private tutor of Sankardev Housing Society in Guwahati’s Jalukbari under Kamrup Metro District in a sexual abuse case and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of upto Rs 20,000 on him.
The incident was reported on October 8, 2018 and after completion of investigation the charge sheet was submitted to the court.
Meanwhile, informing about the development, Guwahati police took to ‘X’ platform to announce that the accused identified as Manish Sikdar, son of Manmohan Sikdar will have to undergo Simple Imprisonment for another three months in case of default in paying the fine in connection with Jalukbari PS Case No. 1387/2018 under Section 6 of POCSO Act.
The investigation of the case was carried by WSI Nilima Boro of Jalukbari PS (presently posted in SB, Kahilipara).
The FIR was lodged by UTSAH, an NGO working in the field of child rights.
The victim was a minor boy of 12 years old and the perpetrator of the sexual abuse was victim’s tutor, the Guwahati police informed further.
A day earlier, an Assistant Professor of B Borooah College in Guwahati had been accused of brutally torturing a 10-year-old girl working as a domestic help for the last two and half years.
The professor has been identified as Dr Sabrina Langthasa of Zoology department at B. Barooah College.
The incident was reported at Piya Exotica apartment, one of the spacious housing societies in the Kahilipara locality of Guwahati city.
The minor victim originally hailed from Umrangso, an industrial town and a town area committee in Dima Hasao district in the state of Assam.
According to initial reports, the child was subjected to ‘unspeakable’ child abuse by Prof. Dr Sabina Langthasa that included beating, putting a hot iron on her, and tying her without eating.