Odisha Train Tragedy: First Train Chugs Out of Accident-Affected Area

After almost 51 hours of the triple train accident in Odisha’s Balasore, the first train on the section where the incident happened started its journey at around 10.40 pm on Sunday.
According to reports, the goods train carrying coal was headed towards Rourkela Steel plant from Vizag port and was running on the same track where the tragic incident took place on June 2.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was seen waving at the first train running through the track after the incident in Odisha.
A few hours later, another goods train also chugged out through the same section on the down line at Bahanga Bazar station.
Sharing video of the train running through the accident-affected section, official Twitter handle of Ministry of Railways wrote, "First train movement started after 51 hours of derailment on down line at Bahanga Bazar near Balasore in Odisha. A coal loaded train is headed from Vizag to Rourkela through this route."
Notably, several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on an adjacent track. The 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express coming from the opposite direction on a parallel track rammed into the derailed coaches. Some Coromandel Express coaches derailed and hit the stationary goods train on the third track.
The horrific train accident on the night of June 2 claimed the lives of nearly 300 people and left over 900 injured. The train crash, the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm last Friday.