Guwahati: Man Succumbs To Injuries In Hit-And-Run Case

One person died in a case of hit-and-run in Guwahati in the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to reports, the accident took place in the Machkhowa area of Guwahati. Onlookers said that a speeding four-wheeler hit the person and sped off from the scene.

Following the incident, the victim was left in a critical condition. Bharalu Traffic Police immediately rushed him to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

However, he succumbed to his injuries there, doctors attending him informed.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving, though they are yet to identify the culprits.

In addition, the identity of the deceased has also not been established yet, informed officials.