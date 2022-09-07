Dip Continues As India Reports Just Over 5K New Covid-19 Cases

India on Wednesday reported 5,379 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed, taking the country’s active caseload down to 50,594.
The new cases were detected from a total of 3,21,917 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 88.80 crores.
Meanwhile, India’s cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 5,28,057.
Moreover, 7,094 recoveries from Covid-19 in India were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,38,93,590.
Notably, the active cases now stand at 0.11 per cent and the recovery rate is currently at 98.7 per cent. The daily positivity rate is at 1.67 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 2.0 per cent.
The nation’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage now stands at a cumulative 213.91 crore vaccine doses administered so far, with 18,81,319 doses given in the last 24 hours under the nationwide vaccination drive.