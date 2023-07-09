Guwahati: Manipur Youth Caught With Heroin At Narengi

Noonmati Police in Guwahati carried out an operation at Narengi Tiniali on Sunday and caught a Manipur youth with a sizeable amount of heroin, officials informed.
According to the police, the operation was carried out based on reliable information from sources under the leadership of ADCP, ACP Noonmati Division and SI Abdul Momin along with a team from the police station.
A search operation was conducted at VIP Road near Narengi Tiniali during which one youth, identified as Yahiya Khan, aged 35 years was apprehended. The accused was identified as the son of Rashid Ali, residing near No 2 Masjid Old LP School, Ward No 1, Kuuakta, Mairang, under the Mairang Police Station, in the Bisenbur district of Manipur.
Officials informed that during the operation, they were able to seize as many as nine soap boxes all filled with suspicious narcotics. The total weight of the seizure was measured to be around 109.91 grams, officials said, adding that the seizure has been sent to the lab for further testing.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the accused had arrived in Guwahati from Manipur via an IndiGo flight, with the intention to sell the narcotics here. All necessary actions have been initiated, informed the police.
The seized heroin is being mooted to be worth above Rs 1.6 lakh in the international illicit markets. Further investigations in connection with the matter are underway.
In yet another major haul, Guwahati city police on July 5 seized a large consignment of illicit drugs and arrested three smugglers at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) located in Lokhra area.
Acting on a tip-off, the police frisked the trio and recovered 10 packets of heroin weighing 150 grams from their possession. The estimated value of the seized heroin in the international market is said to be around Rs 12 lakh, police further said.
The arrested smugglers were identified as Kij Gamlin, Thomas Gayedi, and Ram Subba.
While Subba hailed from Assam’s Gohpur, the Gamlin and Gayedi were residents of Arunachal Pradesh. It was learned that the trio was involved in peddling drugs in several parts of the region.
The trio was taken into custody and an investigation to unearth further linkages had been initiated.