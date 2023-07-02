Heroin Worth Rs 11 to 12 Crore Seized in Assam’s Kamrup, 3 Held

Assam police seized drugs worth nearly Rs 11 to 12 crore and arrested three traffickers in Kamrup district, official said on Sunday.
Based on specific information, the district police on Saturday night launched an operation and recovered 700 grams of heroin from a vehicle and arrested three drug peddlers, official stated.
The arrested accused has been identified as Abdul Hai, Mohidul Islam and Rofikul Islam.
As per official, three couriers were carrying narcotics from Guwahati to Dhubri by a vehicle.
The police team intercepted the vehicle at Palashbari area and recovered 50 soap boxes containing as many packets of heroin that weighed 700 grams, official added. Further investigation into the matter is underway.
Meanwhile, another 500 gm of heroin was seized from a SUV, which met with an accident on June 25 in Hajo.
“Over 100 soap boxes of heroin, weighing 1.3 kg recovered in two separate incidents. A Manipur-based gang was involved in transporting the drugs consignment. During interrogation, the arrested accused confessed about a secret chamber in the vehicle,” official said.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed Assam police for the major drug bust in the Kamrup district.