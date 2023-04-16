Guwahati: Man’s Body Found Hanging From Resident’s Gate in Beltola

The body of a man was found hanging from the gate of a family at Saurabh Nagar in Guwahati’s Beltola.

The deceased who was identified as Subal Dev Verma hailed from Tripura.

The body was hanged on the gate of house number 25.

According to sources, the victim is believed to have been murdered before being hanged.

The incident took place during the early hours of Sunday and local residents were quick to alert the police.

Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement officials found the body of Dev Verma hanging from the gate. They immediately launched an investigation into the matter.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, and the police have appealed to the public for any information that could help in the investigation.

The incident has left the residents of Saurabh Nagar in a state of shock and disbelief. The police have assured them that they are doing everything in their power to bring the culprits to justice.

Meanwhile, the family of the victim is reeling from the tragedy and has appealed to the authorities to ensure that justice is served.

